This shocking idea is being mooted in Britain right now. Courtesy of the BBC:

"Children as young as four should be given compulsory sex education, two leading sexual health charities say.

"The Family Planning Association and Brook told BBC Newsbeat more should be done to cut abortion rates and sexually transmitted infections among teenagers.

"They argue gradual education from such a young age would help children not to rush into sex when they were older.

"The Department for Children, Schools and Family said it was reviewing the

delivery of sex education in schools.

"Children aged four might be taught about the names of body parts and basic ideas about different relationships.

"The government is not giving young people enough information about sex and relationships, the charities add.

"Brook chief executive Simon Blake said: "Many young people are having sex because they want to find out what it is, because they were drunk or because their mates were.

"That's just not good enough for young people. We've got to have high expectations for them so they've got high expectations for themselves."

"He added: "All the evidence shows that if you start sex and relationships education early - before children start puberty, before they feel sexual attraction - they start having sex later.

"They are much more likely to use contraception and practise safe sex.""

I've heard some downright stupid suggestions in my time but this takes some beating. Young people having sex "to find out what it is"...don't make me laugh! I'm sure that's what they told the researchers alright!

Sex education class was given to me around the age of twelve which I think was the right age. I knew the basics anyway thanks to the many discussions with my classmates and, to me, that's part of the fun of growing up! Those conversations with your pals. Reminds me of the scene in Stand By Me where the four kids are sitting around the fire talking about sex and the naive, silly views on it they all have. You teach kids at the age of four about sex and you introduce them to an adult world which they simply do not need to know about.

Someone needs to tell these so-called experts that it's OK for children to have childish viewpoints about certain things. Why? BECAUSE THEY'RE CHILDREN!