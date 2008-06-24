this video

Dear Ms Frassoni,

I hope this email reaches you. I write to you from Ireland with regards to some comments I heard you make in the European parliament. You said and I quote:





"I respect the Irish vote. But no one is ever going to convince me that a referendum where half the population participated is more democratic than parliamentary ratification."



I must say as someone who voted No in that referendum it doesn't sound to me like you do respect the Irish vote. I hope I am very much mistaken on that. I must point out to you that it was considered quite a good turnout, certainly in comparison to previous EU treaty referendums. I would suspect too that if the result of the referendum had been different, you would have no issue whatsoever with the size of the turnout. Again, I hope I am mistaken on this.



The primary reason for my letter though Ms Frassoni is I'd like you to answer me the following question which has troubled me greatly since I heard your remarks:



How is parliamentary ratification, where none of the population participates, considered more democratic in your mind than a referendum which in fact actually allows for the population to participate?





I look forward to hearing your response.



Best wishes...etc.