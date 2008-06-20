"They are bloody fools. They have been stuffing their faces at Europe's expense for years and now they dump us in the shit."

"He then ordered his government to play down the 'no', proceed with their plans and find ways to save the treaty. "We have to manage the Irish 'no' with calm, with sang-froid and neither dramatise nor minimise it," he said last weekend.

"The French "hyper-president" is determined to make the Irish vote a second time on the treaty, if possible even before European Parliament elections next June.



"Mr Sarkozy, who was one of the brokers of the "mini-treaty" last June, has ruled out any rewriting of the text, which he hopes will be ratified by all 26 other states. He is asking Brian Cowen, the Prime Minister, to outline the guarantees Ireland would need to approve the treaty."



"I would like to thank the Government and Parliament for the constant support for the new Treaty during the negotiation and ratification process.



"The Treaty of Lisbon has now been approved by nineteen member states. I believe it is important that all member states express their position on the Treaty of Lisbon and I call on all of those that have not ratified the Treaty to continue the ratification process."



"This shows that the Lisbon Treaty is very much alive."

