Thursday, June 19, 2008
How do voters kill off the Treaty?
A fascinating interview here from BBC's Newsnight programme featuring European Commission Vice President Margot Wallström repeatedly avoiding the interviewer's simple question - what do voters have to do to kill off the Treaty? You can sense the interviewer's exasperation as he tries to get Ms Wallström to deal with the issue. Alas, she's just as ignorant as the rest of them.
What I particularly like though comes about forty seconds in...
Interviewer: "Presumably they (the Irish) voted No 'cos they don't like the Treaty?"
Ms Wallström: "Well you don't know that."
Just about sums everything up really.
