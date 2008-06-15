BEFORE

"The treaty is alive, and we should continue.

"The No vote in Ireland has not solved the problems which the Lisbon treaty is designed to solve... The European Commission believes that the remaining ratifications should continue to take their course."

"If the Irish people decide to reject the treaty of Lisbon, naturally, there will be no treaty of Lisbon."

Hmm, could it be that the EU are changing the rules to suit their own agenda? I think we all know the answer to that. There is without a doubt a great deal of confusion as to where we all go from here.

According to Czech Republic President Vaclav Klaus:

"The Lisbon treaty project ended today with the decision of the Irish voters and its ratification cannot be continued."

"Without doubt it is not good news, but Europe will not stop. I am convinced that, as has occurred at other times in the past in the EU, we will find a solution among ourselves."

Now if ever a sentence summed up the undemocratic nature of the European Union, truly that is it. "We will find a solution among ourselves". That could have been a sentence delivered by any fascist ruler throughout human history, yet it comes from a man who would claim to be a democrat and who would tell you the European Union are a democratic institution. I would like those from this country who voted Yes, and who scoffed at those of us like myself who pointed out the undemocratic nature of the EU, to please justify this kind of attitude. Because, to me at least, such an attitude is reprehensible.

"What we do now is this - the people have made a decision. It's a clear decision. It's a decision we respect and it's the end of the Lisbon Treaty. The speculation that there will be a second bite at it - there won't be."

"I'm not prepared to surmise on that. I'm not ruling anything in or out or up or down."