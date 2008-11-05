Saturday, October 03, 2009
The sheep and the wolves
Well the anti-democratic, dishonest, contemptible, morally bankrupt shower of government and EU ministers have finally got their way and frightened the people into voting Yes to the Lisbon Treaty. Congratulations. I won't hold my breath on there being a repeat of this referendum.
I was always of the view that democracy meant respecting the majority view, regardless of your feelings on the result, but the EU has shown you only have to respect results that back up your own narrow, insular agenda.
The Irish people have shown a staggering capacity for idiocy in giving support to the very people who have in the space of 8 years ignored two referendum results that they did not approve of. They have endorsed a government which specialises in breaking promises.
At least 1 in 3 of every voter refused to sell out on the principles of democracy and equality. Scant consolation however it must be said.
This country will rue the day they endorsed this mob mark my words. To steal a line from W.B. Yeats, all is "changed, changed utterly".
Remember October 2nd, 2009, as the day Irish people signed the death warrant on their democratic rights.
Enjoy your thirty pieces of silver, pat yourselves on the back, and rub your hands together with glee. You have successfully urinated on all the admirable principles that this country was founded upon. Once more, congratulations.
The sheep have made friends with the wolves. I wonder how that will turn out...
I was always of the view that democracy meant respecting the majority view, regardless of your feelings on the result, but the EU has shown you only have to respect results that back up your own narrow, insular agenda.
The Irish people have shown a staggering capacity for idiocy in giving support to the very people who have in the space of 8 years ignored two referendum results that they did not approve of. They have endorsed a government which specialises in breaking promises.
At least 1 in 3 of every voter refused to sell out on the principles of democracy and equality. Scant consolation however it must be said.
This country will rue the day they endorsed this mob mark my words. To steal a line from W.B. Yeats, all is "changed, changed utterly".
Remember October 2nd, 2009, as the day Irish people signed the death warrant on their democratic rights.
Enjoy your thirty pieces of silver, pat yourselves on the back, and rub your hands together with glee. You have successfully urinated on all the admirable principles that this country was founded upon. Once more, congratulations.
The sheep have made friends with the wolves. I wonder how that will turn out...
Monday, May 18, 2009
A bone...
Been a while since I posted on the blog so I decided to give an update.
I've become very disillusioned with politics of late which is the main reason for my absence. It turns my stomach the way this country is being governed and the fact that a second Lisbon Treaty referendum is on the way.
Ireland is no longer a creditable democracy that's for sure.
I came across this article in the Independent which pretty much typifies my exasperation with things at the minute...
'Ward closure could kill my son'
This country really does have its priorities all over the place. There's an admirable campaign to save the hospital here.
I recognise the blog at this point is a bit like an old dog starved of food lying listlessly in a corner, waiting to be put out of its misery. I'd like to throw the old girl a bone and write a few posts but it's all just so depressing at the minute isn't it?
I've become very disillusioned with politics of late which is the main reason for my absence. It turns my stomach the way this country is being governed and the fact that a second Lisbon Treaty referendum is on the way.
Ireland is no longer a creditable democracy that's for sure.
I came across this article in the Independent which pretty much typifies my exasperation with things at the minute...
'Ward closure could kill my son'
This country really does have its priorities all over the place. There's an admirable campaign to save the hospital here.
I recognise the blog at this point is a bit like an old dog starved of food lying listlessly in a corner, waiting to be put out of its misery. I'd like to throw the old girl a bone and write a few posts but it's all just so depressing at the minute isn't it?
Thursday, March 12, 2009
Not again...
I haven't been about the blogosphere for a bit but I just wanted to express my revulsion at the events of the last couple of days which saw dissident republicans (I hate to call them that) murder two soldiers as well as a policeman.
The Real IRA and the Continuity IRA have claimed responsibility.
Let's be clear here, these people are not genuine republicans. They are a disgrace to the word. What do they hope to achieve exactly? Do they not realise the majority of people oppose them?
Anglo-Irish relations have never been better. While it's true in the past the people of this island did suffer at the hands of our British neighbours, those days are long gone. I'm dismayed and disgusted that people could commit these acts in 2009. They make no sense and have only served to destroy three families. Shame on those involved.
I wonder if they know that in the late eighteenth century, when the United Irishmen were addressing the issue of how Ireland and Britain should co-exist, it was stated that: "It is the union of mind which ought to bind these nations together."
What has been made clear of late is that there is a union of mind between our nations and it is a mind firmly against these kinds of atrocities. The problems of Anglo-Irish relations have tended to be when there hasn't been a union of mind and these so-called republicans are attempting to drag us back to those days. They wish to poison the mind. To turn communities against one another. To turn our nations against one another. I do not think they will succeed.
I hope anyone that knows information on the recent criminal activity comes forward and offers it to the police. Let's not go down the dark road of the past once again.
The Real IRA and the Continuity IRA have claimed responsibility.
Let's be clear here, these people are not genuine republicans. They are a disgrace to the word. What do they hope to achieve exactly? Do they not realise the majority of people oppose them?
Anglo-Irish relations have never been better. While it's true in the past the people of this island did suffer at the hands of our British neighbours, those days are long gone. I'm dismayed and disgusted that people could commit these acts in 2009. They make no sense and have only served to destroy three families. Shame on those involved.
I wonder if they know that in the late eighteenth century, when the United Irishmen were addressing the issue of how Ireland and Britain should co-exist, it was stated that: "It is the union of mind which ought to bind these nations together."
What has been made clear of late is that there is a union of mind between our nations and it is a mind firmly against these kinds of atrocities. The problems of Anglo-Irish relations have tended to be when there hasn't been a union of mind and these so-called republicans are attempting to drag us back to those days. They wish to poison the mind. To turn communities against one another. To turn our nations against one another. I do not think they will succeed.
I hope anyone that knows information on the recent criminal activity comes forward and offers it to the police. Let's not go down the dark road of the past once again.
Friday, January 09, 2009
A new year dawns
Hope those of you who still pop by this place are well. I had planned on writing over Christmas but got a bad dose of the flu which seems to be going around. Thankfully it didn't spoil my holidays.
Despite the flu season, the miserable weather and the constant bad news about the economy, let's all try to be optimistic eh?!
I wish you all a happy and productive year ahead.
On a more sombre note I'd like to express my sadness on the death of Independent TD Tony Gregory, who passed away last week aged 61 after a long battle with cancer.
Gregory started out as a member of Official Sinn Féin and was later a founder member of the breakaway Irish Republican Socialist Party before being elected to the Dáil in 1982 as an Independent.
He gained national attention that year through the so-called "Gregory Deal", in which he negotiated a deal with the now disgraced Fianna Fáil leader Charles Haughey to ensure his support for the minority Fianna Fáil Government. In return, Gregory was guaranteed a massive cash injection for his inner-city Dublin constituency.
While I didn't always agree with Mr Gregory's decisions, I did admire his dedication to his constituents and felt he had more integrity than most in the Dáil. I was also grateful when just under two years ago he agreed to take my questions for an interview on United Irelander. You can have a read of that here. I remember admiring his honesty in that interview. RIP.
Despite the flu season, the miserable weather and the constant bad news about the economy, let's all try to be optimistic eh?!
I wish you all a happy and productive year ahead.
On a more sombre note I'd like to express my sadness on the death of Independent TD Tony Gregory, who passed away last week aged 61 after a long battle with cancer.
Gregory started out as a member of Official Sinn Féin and was later a founder member of the breakaway Irish Republican Socialist Party before being elected to the Dáil in 1982 as an Independent.
He gained national attention that year through the so-called "Gregory Deal", in which he negotiated a deal with the now disgraced Fianna Fáil leader Charles Haughey to ensure his support for the minority Fianna Fáil Government. In return, Gregory was guaranteed a massive cash injection for his inner-city Dublin constituency.
While I didn't always agree with Mr Gregory's decisions, I did admire his dedication to his constituents and felt he had more integrity than most in the Dáil. I was also grateful when just under two years ago he agreed to take my questions for an interview on United Irelander. You can have a read of that here. I remember admiring his honesty in that interview. RIP.
Thursday, December 11, 2008
Democracy is dead
This is not a surprise to me as I predicted it would happen but I am still disgusted by the decision...
Ireland agrees to 2nd vote on EU treaty
This destroys forever the myth that the European Union is a democratic institution and, if this wretched Treaty is endorsed at the second attempt, then Irish democracy dies with it.
I voted against this Treaty in June like 53% of the electorate. We have now been dismissed in the most contemptible act of arrogance I have ever seen displayed by an Irish government.
I hear today the EU talking about issues like abortion and neutrality. These issues had no bearing whatsoever in my decision to reject this Treaty. I don't want it as I perceive it to be a threat to the sovereignty of nation-states across the EU.
My feelings are being dismissed out of hand. It is a disgrace.
If they want to push through this Treaty then they will have a fight on their hands to do it. I urge Irish people to stand up for democracy and not allow the European elite in Brussels to ignore our concerns.
As a proper European democrat once remarked, "I may not agree with what you have to say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."
I would implore even those voters who voted Yes in June to defend our right to say No, or risk losing that right forever.
Sunday, December 07, 2008
Pork recalled in massive food scare
In news that has meat-lovers everywhere sweating and vegetarians everywhere looking rather smug, all pork products made and sold here in the Irish Republic since September have been recalled over fears they are contaminated with a toxic substance.
The dioxin, known as PCB, has been banned since 1979 and has been known to affect the immune system and reproductive system and, in certain cases, cause cancer.
Tests showed some pork products contained up to 200 times more dioxins than the recognised safety limit.
The contamination first came to light last Monday, but the positive tests in the pork were only confirmed Saturday afternoon and the Irish public have been advised to destroy all pork products purchased since September.
Contaminated feed was used at a total of 47 farms, nine of which were pork producing farms, with the remaining 38 being beef farms - one of these also produced pork products.
However the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has advised that it is not necessary at this time to have a similar withdrawal of beef products.
Alan Reilly of the FSAI said a whole range of products, including sausages, bacon, pizza toppings, should be destroyed. He urged consumers to return Irish pork products to retailers if possible or simply put them in the bin.
The Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith, have attended crisis talks at the Department of Agriculture following the discovery of the toxic substance in slaughtered pigs.
The discovery has also provoked concern in the farming community as the pork industry is the fourth biggest in the agriculture sector and is worth around €400 million per year.
Make no mistake about it this is a catastrophe for this country, and that is no exaggeration. This will really hit the farming sector hard and I know butchers who will be having a very bleak Christmas over this development.
The health question is of course the major concern though. Are we safe? I myself like pork and beef products as much as the next Irishman. I don't wolf down the stuff on a daily basis but I eat enough of it to be uneasy. What does this mean for me and people like me? What about the kids who eat ham sandwiches everyday for lunch at school? What about the elderly folks who enjoy a bacon sandwich for their supper? Are we all at risk? The government are telling us no...
"The state's Chief Medical Officer there was no need for the public to worry and that the government had taken a precautionary approach to minimise the risk to public health.
"Dr Tony Holohan said the public should simply destroy what pork products they have in their fridge and freezer. He said the dioxin is only dangerous if a person is exposed to it over a long period of time. In such circumstances, he said, it can have a range of effects on organs such as the liver and nervous system.
"But he stressed that the period in question here is much shorter, and such effects should not arise as the exposure has been identified at an early stage.
"Dr Holohan said because there is no risk from the low exposure, people do not need to seek medical help."
Yeah, SHOULD not arise. Much in the same way that situations like this SHOULD NOT ARISE. I wonder if this is simply being said in order to alleviate fears and prevent widespread panic?
Whatever the case, this is yet another sorry incident to add to this government's absolutely blunderful record in power. Have we put other countries at risk also? Well the UK's Food Standards Agency are awaiting confirmation from authorities here as to whether any of the affected products have been exported to the UK. So that's a maybe.
I have a few questions in all of this. Firstly, why isn't the beef being recalled if there are question marks hanging over it? Not that I'll be going near the stuff anyway. Secondly, how the hell was this allowed to happen? The idea that this stuff has been on sale for THREE MONTHS is frightening. And finally, if we shouldn't panic, then why are government ministers holding crisis talks, hmm?
I've disposed of my meat products anyway and have had to throw out some good ham. Like a lot of people I imagine, I'm fretting over the meat I have consumed in recent times including those tasty sausages I had on Friday night.
Anyways, to any overseas visitors who may be reading this, may I urge you to enjoy your Christmas ham this year because I'm sure there will be many Irish people giving it a miss.
This is another fine mess these clowns in office have gotten us into. You'd think they couldn't ruin anything else but they've actually made a pretty good stab at ruining Christmas. Kudos to them for that.
I would personally like to see the Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith RESIGN, to see that waste of space Health Minister of ours Mary Harney RESIGN, plus, last but not least, a general election called for early next year so we can put right the mistake of last year and boot out this shower of incompetent idiots. Then we can get in some people who can actually govern the country without putting the country's citizens at risk. Only in Ireland eh?
Alas, that's about as likely right now as me tucking into a bacon cheeseburger.
Still if we aren't able to enjoy a bacon roll or a sausage roll at the present time, that doesn't mean we can't aspire for a few minister's heads to roll, isn't that right?
The dioxin, known as PCB, has been banned since 1979 and has been known to affect the immune system and reproductive system and, in certain cases, cause cancer.
Tests showed some pork products contained up to 200 times more dioxins than the recognised safety limit.
The contamination first came to light last Monday, but the positive tests in the pork were only confirmed Saturday afternoon and the Irish public have been advised to destroy all pork products purchased since September.
Contaminated feed was used at a total of 47 farms, nine of which were pork producing farms, with the remaining 38 being beef farms - one of these also produced pork products.
However the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has advised that it is not necessary at this time to have a similar withdrawal of beef products.
Alan Reilly of the FSAI said a whole range of products, including sausages, bacon, pizza toppings, should be destroyed. He urged consumers to return Irish pork products to retailers if possible or simply put them in the bin.
The Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith, have attended crisis talks at the Department of Agriculture following the discovery of the toxic substance in slaughtered pigs.
The discovery has also provoked concern in the farming community as the pork industry is the fourth biggest in the agriculture sector and is worth around €400 million per year.
Make no mistake about it this is a catastrophe for this country, and that is no exaggeration. This will really hit the farming sector hard and I know butchers who will be having a very bleak Christmas over this development.
The health question is of course the major concern though. Are we safe? I myself like pork and beef products as much as the next Irishman. I don't wolf down the stuff on a daily basis but I eat enough of it to be uneasy. What does this mean for me and people like me? What about the kids who eat ham sandwiches everyday for lunch at school? What about the elderly folks who enjoy a bacon sandwich for their supper? Are we all at risk? The government are telling us no...
"The state's Chief Medical Officer there was no need for the public to worry and that the government had taken a precautionary approach to minimise the risk to public health.
"Dr Tony Holohan said the public should simply destroy what pork products they have in their fridge and freezer. He said the dioxin is only dangerous if a person is exposed to it over a long period of time. In such circumstances, he said, it can have a range of effects on organs such as the liver and nervous system.
"But he stressed that the period in question here is much shorter, and such effects should not arise as the exposure has been identified at an early stage.
"Dr Holohan said because there is no risk from the low exposure, people do not need to seek medical help."
Yeah, SHOULD not arise. Much in the same way that situations like this SHOULD NOT ARISE. I wonder if this is simply being said in order to alleviate fears and prevent widespread panic?
Whatever the case, this is yet another sorry incident to add to this government's absolutely blunderful record in power. Have we put other countries at risk also? Well the UK's Food Standards Agency are awaiting confirmation from authorities here as to whether any of the affected products have been exported to the UK. So that's a maybe.
I have a few questions in all of this. Firstly, why isn't the beef being recalled if there are question marks hanging over it? Not that I'll be going near the stuff anyway. Secondly, how the hell was this allowed to happen? The idea that this stuff has been on sale for THREE MONTHS is frightening. And finally, if we shouldn't panic, then why are government ministers holding crisis talks, hmm?
I've disposed of my meat products anyway and have had to throw out some good ham. Like a lot of people I imagine, I'm fretting over the meat I have consumed in recent times including those tasty sausages I had on Friday night.
Anyways, to any overseas visitors who may be reading this, may I urge you to enjoy your Christmas ham this year because I'm sure there will be many Irish people giving it a miss.
This is another fine mess these clowns in office have gotten us into. You'd think they couldn't ruin anything else but they've actually made a pretty good stab at ruining Christmas. Kudos to them for that.
I would personally like to see the Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith RESIGN, to see that waste of space Health Minister of ours Mary Harney RESIGN, plus, last but not least, a general election called for early next year so we can put right the mistake of last year and boot out this shower of incompetent idiots. Then we can get in some people who can actually govern the country without putting the country's citizens at risk. Only in Ireland eh?
Alas, that's about as likely right now as me tucking into a bacon cheeseburger.
Still if we aren't able to enjoy a bacon roll or a sausage roll at the present time, that doesn't mean we can't aspire for a few minister's heads to roll, isn't that right?
Wednesday, November 05, 2008
The Irish Govt - Heartless cretins
Why? Well, I'll let RTE explain:
"The planned national cervical cancer vaccination programme for around 75,000 young girls, due to start next year, has been scrapped by the Health Minister Mary Harney due to Budget cuts.
"The vaccine was to be offered to all 12-year-old girls in primary schools from next September, at an estimated cost of under €10m.
"The HSE recently completed and submitted its implementation plan for the vaccination programme to the Department of Health.
"But Minister Harney has said this evening that because of scarce resources, she will not be proceeding with the programme and intends to focus on cervical screening.
"Around 90 women die from cervical cancer each year, making it the eighth most frequently diagnosed cancer in women in Ireland.
"Two vaccines are available which prevent infection with the human papilloma virus, known to cause most cervical cancers.
"In August, Minister Harney announced that she had approved the start of the vaccination programme following the advice of an expert body.
"At the time, due to budgetary constraints, the minister decided not to proceed with a recommendation also for a catch up programme for 13-15 year old girls."
So to sum up, Irish women will die in the future from an illness that could have been prevented but won't be because of budget cuts.
Absolutely disgusting. Why oh why did Irish people choose to re-elect this shower of utterly despicable, morally corrupt cowards last year? I'm aware the world is suffering economically but there is a right and a wrong way of dealing with it. This is most certainly the WRONG WAY.
Fianna Fáil, PDs, Greens, you are an absolute embarassment. Shame on you all.
Obama heads to the White House
My hearty congratulations to Barack Obama on winning the US presidential election. The wider world seems to be very pleased at the news and while I don't believe he will bring a great deal of change to America, at least not in the near future, I think it is good to see the Democrats in power once again. If he makes a trip to Ireland he'll be very welcome. I felt he gave a very fine speech last night.
My commiserations to John McCain. I have a lot of admiration for the man and I think his concession speech was a very dignified one. I didn't like hearing the booing from the crowd but McCain was eager to silence that showing the honour and integrity he possesses. I wish him well.
My hope is that in future America becomes a source of hope in the world rather than a source of derision which is what it has been in recent times. Bush was not a likeable president and I doubt history will judge him too well. America's standing suffered with him at the helm. I do believe though that most of the world has a genuine fondness for Americans and wishes to see its government exercise its great power more responsibly. We shall look on the next four years with much interest.
© 2008 United Irelander.