Saturday, June 14, 2008
Referendum reactions
Here are a selection of videos on the fantastic decision by the Irish people yesterday to reject the Lisbon Treaty...
ITN news (Britain):
CNN news (USA):
RTE news (Ireland):
What I find terrific is that the overwhelming majority of comments left by Europeans are thanking Irish voters for striking a blow against the undemocratic EU. The Yes side prior to the election tried to make out that it would be unfair on the rest of Europe for the Irish people to vote No, however as I and many others argued, it was the EU who were being unfair by not giving these people a say on the Treaty. I think it's clear that most people throughout Europe are delighted with what happened on Thursday.
