Tuesday, July 22, 2008
Get lost, Sarkozy
I was delighted that French president Nicolas Sarkozy was greeted with protests from Irish citizens upon his visit to Ireland on Monday. I would have liked to have been there amongst them but alas I couldn't find the time.
Mr Sarkozy had the temerity to suggest recently that we in Ireland should vote AGAIN on the Lisbon Treaty. I knew this abhorrent kite would be floated following the result and I reiterate that it's vitally important we shoot it down immediately.
I voted No. The result was No. MOVE ON. How dare this cretin suggest that my vote and the votes of other Irish people should be dismissed!
I would like to think on his visit he got the message that we in Ireland do not want a repeat referendum however I think the EU is so ignorant, and our politicians are for the most part so spineless, that I'm certain a repeat referendum is very much still in his plans.
I will continue to oppose such a flagrant disregard for democracy and I hope so too will every Irish person. I want the views of the Irish people to be upheld.
Au revoir, Nicolas. Don't come back. To me you're about as welcome as Robert Mugabe and just as democratic.
Mr Sarkozy had the temerity to suggest recently that we in Ireland should vote AGAIN on the Lisbon Treaty. I knew this abhorrent kite would be floated following the result and I reiterate that it's vitally important we shoot it down immediately.
I voted No. The result was No. MOVE ON. How dare this cretin suggest that my vote and the votes of other Irish people should be dismissed!
I would like to think on his visit he got the message that we in Ireland do not want a repeat referendum however I think the EU is so ignorant, and our politicians are for the most part so spineless, that I'm certain a repeat referendum is very much still in his plans.
I will continue to oppose such a flagrant disregard for democracy and I hope so too will every Irish person. I want the views of the Irish people to be upheld.
Au revoir, Nicolas. Don't come back. To me you're about as welcome as Robert Mugabe and just as democratic.
|
<< Home
<< Home
© 2008 United Irelander.