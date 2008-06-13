Friday, June 13, 2008
Do we dare to dream?
The results are coming through in the Lisbon Treaty referendum and it seems that we may well see a No vote in Ireland after all. I am cautiously optimistic at this point.
RTE report currently that results are in from 21 of the 43 constituencies, with the Lisbon Treaty being beaten by a margin of 54.6% to 45.4%
They add that the margin is expected to tighten as more results are announced, but say the result is not in doubt.
The No vote was strong in many rural areas and in working class districts of cities, while middle class areas appeared to be less supportive of the treaty than had been anticipated.
In urban areas, middle class areas by and large appeared to have voted in favour of the treaty - but not by the normal large margin, and not by enough to counteract the large No in working class areas.
I will comment further as the day progresses, as I don't want to celebrate until the result is known for sure, but I am thrilled at the day's events so far. Already there is talk of the EU pressing ahead with their plans in some fashion. That is no great surprise as they are not democrats.
However if the result holds nationwide then the Irish people will have shown that they most certainly are. Fingers crossed...
Update 1: RTE says results are in for 33 of 43 constituencies. No vote still leads by 53.7% to 46.3%. They maintain the result is not in doubt. Only 6 of the constituencies declared thus far voted for the Treaty. My home constituency defeated it resoundingly which pleases me.
Update 2: 39 of 43 constituencies are in. Jose Manuel Barroso has just pre-empted the result and acknowledged the Treaty's rejection. The official announcement is expected shortly. It's currently 53.6% against with 46.4% in favour. Oh there will be egg on many faces tonight!
