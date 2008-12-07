recalled

"The state's Chief Medical Officer there was no need for the public to worry and that the government had taken a precautionary approach to minimise the risk to public health.



"Dr Tony Holohan said the public should simply destroy what pork products they have in their fridge and freezer. He said the dioxin is only dangerous if a person is exposed to it over a long period of time. In such circumstances, he said, it can have a range of effects on organs such as the liver and nervous system.



"But he stressed that the period in question here is much shorter, and such effects should not arise as the exposure has been identified at an early stage.



"Dr Holohan said because there is no risk from the low exposure, people do not need to seek medical help."