Wednesday, November 05, 2008
Obama heads to the White House
My hearty congratulations to Barack Obama on winning the US presidential election. The wider world seems to be very pleased at the news and while I don't believe he will bring a great deal of change to America, at least not in the near future, I think it is good to see the Democrats in power once again. If he makes a trip to Ireland he'll be very welcome. I felt he gave a very fine speech last night.
My commiserations to John McCain. I have a lot of admiration for the man and I think his concession speech was a very dignified one. I didn't like hearing the booing from the crowd but McCain was eager to silence that showing the honour and integrity he possesses. I wish him well.
My hope is that in future America becomes a source of hope in the world rather than a source of derision which is what it has been in recent times. Bush was not a likeable president and I doubt history will judge him too well. America's standing suffered with him at the helm. I do believe though that most of the world has a genuine fondness for Americans and wishes to see its government exercise its great power more responsibly. We shall look on the next four years with much interest.
