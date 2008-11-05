My hearty congratulations to Barack Obama on winning the US presidential election. The wider world seems to be very pleased at the news and while I don't believe he will bring a great deal of change to America, at least not in the near future, I think it is good to see the Democrats in power once again. If he makes a trip to Ireland he'll be very welcome. I felt he gave a very fine speech last night.



My commiserations to John McCain. I have a lot of admiration for the man and I think his concession speech was a very dignified one. I didn't like hearing the booing from the crowd but McCain was eager to silence that showing the honour and integrity he possesses. I wish him well.



My hope is that in future America becomes a source of hope in the world rather than a source of derision which is what it has been in recent times. Bush was not a likeable president and I doubt history will judge him too well. America's standing suffered with him at the helm. I do believe though that most of the world has a genuine fondness for Americans and wishes to see its government exercise its great power more responsibly. We shall look on the next four years with much interest.