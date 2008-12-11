Thursday, December 11, 2008
Democracy is dead
This is not a surprise to me as I predicted it would happen but I am still disgusted by the decision...
Ireland agrees to 2nd vote on EU treaty
This destroys forever the myth that the European Union is a democratic institution and, if this wretched Treaty is endorsed at the second attempt, then Irish democracy dies with it.
I voted against this Treaty in June like 53% of the electorate. We have now been dismissed in the most contemptible act of arrogance I have ever seen displayed by an Irish government.
I hear today the EU talking about issues like abortion and neutrality. These issues had no bearing whatsoever in my decision to reject this Treaty. I don't want it as I perceive it to be a threat to the sovereignty of nation-states across the EU.
My feelings are being dismissed out of hand. It is a disgrace.
If they want to push through this Treaty then they will have a fight on their hands to do it. I urge Irish people to stand up for democracy and not allow the European elite in Brussels to ignore our concerns.
As a proper European democrat once remarked, "I may not agree with what you have to say but I will defend to the death your right to say it."
I would implore even those voters who voted Yes in June to defend our right to say No, or risk losing that right forever.
|
<< Home
<< Home
© 2008 United Irelander.