Monday, May 18, 2009
A bone...
Been a while since I posted on the blog so I decided to give an update.
I've become very disillusioned with politics of late which is the main reason for my absence. It turns my stomach the way this country is being governed and the fact that a second Lisbon Treaty referendum is on the way.
Ireland is no longer a creditable democracy that's for sure.
I came across this article in the Independent which pretty much typifies my exasperation with things at the minute...
'Ward closure could kill my son'
This country really does have its priorities all over the place. There's an admirable campaign to save the hospital here.
I recognise the blog at this point is a bit like an old dog starved of food lying listlessly in a corner, waiting to be put out of its misery. I'd like to throw the old girl a bone and write a few posts but it's all just so depressing at the minute isn't it?
I've become very disillusioned with politics of late which is the main reason for my absence. It turns my stomach the way this country is being governed and the fact that a second Lisbon Treaty referendum is on the way.
Ireland is no longer a creditable democracy that's for sure.
I came across this article in the Independent which pretty much typifies my exasperation with things at the minute...
'Ward closure could kill my son'
This country really does have its priorities all over the place. There's an admirable campaign to save the hospital here.
I recognise the blog at this point is a bit like an old dog starved of food lying listlessly in a corner, waiting to be put out of its misery. I'd like to throw the old girl a bone and write a few posts but it's all just so depressing at the minute isn't it?
|
<< Home
<< Home
© 2008 United Irelander.